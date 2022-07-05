Wallner hit two home runs Monday and is hitting .278/.418/.584 with 20 home runs in 72 games for Double-A Wichita.

Wallner, who was selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft, wasn't overly impressive last year at High-A (.858 OPS), but he's reached another gear at Double-A. He's walking more (18.6 BB%) and displaying increased power (.306 ISO), but he still has a high strikeout rate (32.2 K%) and is old for his level at age 24. With his surge at Double-A, he'll likely get a promotion to Triple-A soon.