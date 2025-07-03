Wallner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Miami.

Wallner broke the Marlins' shutout attempt in the seventh inning, when he took Cade Gibson deep to center field for a solo home run. It was Wallner's eighth home run of the season, six of which have come since the beginning of June. That hasn't masked the 27-year-old outfielder's struggles at the plate this season, as he sports a .199/.295/.44 slash line with 14 RBI and a 28.9 percent strikeout rate in 173 plate appearances.