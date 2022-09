Wallner will join the Twins this weekend in Cleveland, but it's not clear when he may be promoted to the major league roster from Triple-A, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wallner is one of Minnesota's top prospects and is hitting .277 with 27 home runs and a .953 OPS combined between Double-A and Triple-A. It seems likely Wallner will be added to the major league roster Saturday since Kyle Garlick, Max Kepler and Nick Gordon are all dealing with injuries.