Wisler was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 27-year-old recorded a 5.61 ERA with a 63:16 K:BB in 51.1 innings pitched last season between the Padres and Mariners, but was designated for assignment by the Mariners as they clear roster space. Wisler could provide a versatile arm in the Twins' pitching staff, as he has experience as a starter and reliever in the majors.