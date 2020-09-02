Wisler earned the save against the White Sox on Tuesday, pitching a perfect ninth inning and striking out a pair.

With usual closer Taylor Rogers one day removed from a 33-pitch outing and in the midst of a shaky four-game stretch, the Twins summoned Wisler from the bullpen to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. The right-hander was up to the task, throwing 11 of 14 pitches for strikes and setting the White Sox down in order. The save was the second of Wisler's career and his first since 2016. The 27-year-old is enjoying a resurgent season in Minnesota, posting a 1.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 16.2 innings. Rogers figures to continue as the team's closer, however, so Wisler's fantasy value will be minimal unless he begins receiving more high-leverage opportunities.