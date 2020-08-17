Wisler is scheduled to serve as the Twins' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Royals, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Wisler hasn't covered more than 2.2 innings or tossed more than 39 pitches in any of his six appearances out of the bullpen this season, so don't expect him to push very far past those limits before exiting Monday's start. Devin Smeltzer, Lewis Thorpe and Jorge Alcala are all candidates to cover multiple innings behind Wisler, but the Twins haven't formally appointed a primary pitcher for Monday.