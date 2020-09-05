Wisler threw two scoreless, hitless innings as the opener for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader between the Twins and Tigers. He allowed one walk and struck out three.

Make it five straight scoreless appearances for Wisler; he has a 0.93 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in that stretch (8.2 innings). The right-hander is putting together his best MLB season by a wide margin. The Twins have another doubleheader next week, so Wisler could get another opportunity to open before transitioning back to a traditional bullpen role.