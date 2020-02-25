Wisler threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts in Monday's spring training win over Boston. He appears to have a leg up on a spot in the bullpen, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wisler had a 5.62 ERA last season between the Padres and Mariners, but had a 4.24 FIP and a 11.1 K/9. His strikeout ability could land him a spot in middle relief, but he faces competition from Zack Littell, Cody Stashak, Cory Gearrin, Sean Poppen, Blaine Hardy and Jorge Alcala for the final three spots in the bullpen. Fernando Romero's absence from spring training due to visa issues does improve Wisler's odds that he'll begin the season in Minnesota.