site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-matt-wisler-makes-opening-day-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Matt Wisler: Makes Opening Day roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wisler has made Minnesota's 30-man Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Wisler had a 5.62 ERA last season between the Padres and Mariners, but had a 4.24 FIP and a 11.1 K/9. His strikeout ability will put him in the mix for a middle relief role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 6 min read
• 4 min read
• 5 min read
• 1 min read
• 1 min read
• 2 min read