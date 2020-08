Wisler will serve as the opener Sunday against the Royals, Audra Martin of FOX Sports North reports.

The 27-year-old delivered two scoreless frames as the opener last Monday against the Royals, and he'll get the chance to replicate that performance Sunday. Wisler has been lights out to begin the season with a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 12 innings. The Twins haven't announced who may follow him, but Devin Smeltzer is a likely candidate to cover multiple innings.