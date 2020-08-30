Wisler gave up one hit and walked three batters over 1.2 scoreless innings as the opener in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers. He struck out three.

The right-hander threw only 22 of 41 pitches for strikes before exiting the game, but despite putting runners in scoring position in both his frames, Wisler was able to emerge unscathed. He now sports a 1.15 ERA through 15.2 innings for the Twins, but his 19:10 K:BB highlights his control issues. With Michael Pineda (suspension) potentially joining the rotation next week, Wisler will likely return to the bullpen.