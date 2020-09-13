site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-max-kepler-activated-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Max Kepler: Activated Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kepler (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against Cleveland.
He ends up spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list with the minor groin injury. Look for Kepler to assume his everyday role in right field down the stretch.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read