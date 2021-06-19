Kepler (hamstring) went 0-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Texas.

Kepler hit into a fielder's choice that led to Minnesota's second of three runs in the first inning. It was an otherwise disappointing return for the outfielder after he missed nearly three weeks with a left hamstring strain. The 28-year-old is slashing just .204/.293/.409 with five home runs, 23 RBI, 20 runs scored and five stolen bases through 157 plate appearances. He should resume an everyday role in right field, likely forcing Alex Kirilloff to compete for playing time in left field or at first base.