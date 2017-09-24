Kepler (back) is available from the bench Sunday against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

It had been believed that Kepler was dealing with a hip injury, but the 24-year-old said that he's actually dealing with some bruising on his lower back. Because the Twins have Monday off and Kepler is available to play if needed Sunday, it's expected that he'll be ready to return to action for Tuesday's series opener against Cleveland.