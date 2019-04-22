Twins' Max Kepler: Back in action Monday
Kepler (illness) is starting in right field and hitting leadoff Monday against the Astros, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kepler is feeling better after missing the last three games with an illness. The outfielder, who is hitting .242/.319/.435 with three homers through 15 games this season, will face righty Brad Peacock in his return to action.
