Kepler (hamstring) was activated off the injured list Friday and will start in right field against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler will wind up missing just shy of three weeks with his left hamstring strain. He wasn't swinging a particularly hot bat prior to the injury, hitting .212/.303/.424 through 37 games, but he'll return to his starting role for now. Gilberto Celestino was optioned in a corresponding move.