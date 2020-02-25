Play

Kepler is dealing with a minor upper-back injury, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The exact nature of the injury is unclear, but the Twins expect Kepler to get into game action within the next few days, so his preparation for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly impacted. The German outfielder will be looking to build upon a career year in which he hit .252/.336/.519 with 36 homers.

