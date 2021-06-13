Kepler (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Saint Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Kepler has been on the injured list since May 30 with a left hamstring strain. He ran the bases Saturday and will begin a rehab stint Sunday, which manager Rocco Baldelli said will last "a few days," per Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. Given that timeline, Kepler could return by the final game of the series against Seattle on Wednesday, but will almost certainly be back for Friday's series opener against Texas, assuming all goes well during his time with St. Paul.