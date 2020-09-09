site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-max-kepler-begins-baseball-activity | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Max Kepler: Begins baseball activity
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kepler (left adductor strain) has been running and throwing and has a chance to return from the 10-day IL when eligible, manager Rocco Baldelli told The Athletic.
Kepler suffered a strained left adductor in last Wednesday's game. It sounds like he could return from the IL as soon as Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read