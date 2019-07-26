Twins' Max Kepler: Belts 26th homer
Kepler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a pair of walks and another run scored in Thursday's 10-3 rout of the White Sox.
Kepler launched a two-run, 405-foot homer off Lucas Giolito in the fifth inning to extend Minnesota's lead to 5-1. The 26-year-old has slowed down a bit lately but is still averaging a solid .263/.336/.532 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI and 64 runs scored on the season.
