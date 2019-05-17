Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's victory over the Mariners.

The third-inning blast was one of four Minnesota homers off Seattle starter Erik Swanson. Despite a .232 batting average, Kepler continues to lead off most games for the potent Minnesota offense. He has struggled of late, hitting only .120 (3-for-25) over his last seven games.