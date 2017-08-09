Kepler went 3-for-4 with two homers, a walk and three RBI during Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Kepler entered Tuesday's game having gone just 1-for-15 during the month of August but the 24-year-old broke out in a big way. He went deep off Brewers' starter Matt Garza twice in the first four innings and raised his season slugging percentage from .411 to .431 in the process. Hopefully his strong performance can propel him to a productive final two months of the regular season.