Kepler went 3-for-5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Kepler opened the game with a single and scored on an Eddie Rosario single in the first inning. That would be all the Twins needed, but Kepler added an RBI groundout in the second a two-run homer in the seventh for good measure. The right fielder has eight homers, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and three stolen bases in 43 games this year.