Kepler went 2-for-4 with a walk and two homers in Wednesday's win over the Astros. He drove in three and scored three runs.

Kepler helped chase Lance McCullers in the fourth inning with a two-run homer before his walkoff solo shot in the ninth inning ended things. The 25-year-old was just 3-for-15 in his previous five games heading into Wednesday. He's now hitting a healthy .281/.395/.625 with three homers and a 6:4 BB:K through 10 games.