Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the Twins' 5-3 win over the Braves on Monday.

That makes 31 long balls for the 26-year-old, who checked in with a fifth-inning solo shot off Mike Soroka in this contest. It's the continuation of what has been a breakout campaign for Kepler, who hit just .224 last season, but is sporting an excellent .266/.342/.556 slash line across 464 plate appearances in 2019.