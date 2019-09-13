Play

Kepler (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Friday night against the Indians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler missed time with a shoulder issue, but after taking swings in the cage Thursday without issue, he's been cleared to return. He's off to a rough start in September, going 4-for-26 with two RBI and four walks over eight games.

