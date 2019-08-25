Kepler went 3-for-5 with one double, one home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Kepler was 0-for-8 in his last two games but he busted out early Saturday, putting the Twins on the board in the first inning with a leadoff homer. The 26-year-old has a .217/.316/.494 slash line with six home runs in August.