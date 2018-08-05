Kepler went 3-for-3 with a walk, a two-run homer and two runs scored Saturday against the Royals.

Kepler took Burch Smith deep in the fourth inning to record his 14th home run of the season. After a prolonged power slump spanning May and June, Kepler has six home runs since July 6. Still, he is hitting just .237/.329/.428 over 367 at-bats this season.