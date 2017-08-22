Kepler (illness) could be available off the bench Tuesday if he no longer has flu symptoms, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He is out of the lineup, but was told to rest during the afternoon and come to the park after his teammates. Even if he does not get a pinch-hit opportunity, it sounds like his return is imminent. Ehire Adrianza is getting the start in left field while Eddie Rosario moves over to right field.