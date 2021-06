Kepler (hamstring) ran the bases Saturday without issue and could begin a rehab assignment in the next few days, MLB.com reports.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Kepler could be activated from the injured list during the team's upcoming road trip in Seattle and Texas. Kepler, who was placed on the injured list on May 30, was thought to initially only be out the minimum ten days, but at least he's finally showing significant signs of progress.