Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and single in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Royals.

Kepler's two run homer off Brady Singer gave the Twins a 3-2 lead in the fifth. While the outfielder's .227 batting average and .314 on-base percentage are less than ideal in the leadoff spot, he has helped make up for those underwhelming numbers by being tied for the team lead in homers with six.