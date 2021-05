Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

Batting leadoff, Kepler took Jordan Lyles deep on a 2-0 count in the first inning to give the Twins an early advantage. The long ball was the first of the year for the 28-year-old, who returned from a stint on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Across 20 games this season, Kepler is batting .200/.278/.343.