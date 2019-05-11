Kepler went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old remains on pace for a career year, slugging eight homers through 32 games after launching 20 in 156 contests in 2018. Kepler's also making a little more contact while solidifying the improvements in his plate discipline he showed last year, resulting in a .254/.329/.500 slash line that's boosted his OPS nearly 100 points above his career mark.