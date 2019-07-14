Kepler went 2-for-5 with two home runs in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Indians.

Kepler went deep against Trevor Bauer in his first two at-bats, making it a string of five straight at-bats with a homer versus Cleveland's right-hander. Kepler has a hit in nine of his last 10 games but is hitting .265 average in that stretch, though he also has four home runs.