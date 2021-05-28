site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Max Kepler: Day off Friday
Kepler will sit Friday against the Royals.
Kepler hits the bench against lefty Kris Bubic. He's started eight times against southpaws this season but has now been on the bench against each of the last three. Kyle Garlick will start in right field in his absence.
