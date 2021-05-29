Kapler is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game against the Royals with a mild left hamstring strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The injury that forced Kepler from the game is indeed related to the hamstring issue he's battled for the past few weeks. The team previously indicated they hoped he could avoid a trip to the injured list, and that optimism still appears to exist given that he's merely considered day-to-day, though it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if such a transaction comes within the next few days.