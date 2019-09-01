Kepler was removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers in the sixth inning due to left leg tightness, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins termed Kepler's removal as precautionary and are labeling him as day-to-day heading into Monday's series finale. Before leaving, Kepler went 0-for-3 with a walk across four plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories