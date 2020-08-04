Kepler didn't have an official at-bat during Tuesday's win over the Pirates, but he had two runs, a stolen base, four walks and a sacrifice fly in five plate appearances.

The 27-year-old entered Tuesday's contest with only one walk in 38 plate appearances this season, but he served as the quintessential leadoff man against Pittsburgh. Kepler went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during Saturday's contest, but over the past three games he's 5-for-8 with three doubles, five runs, three RBI, a stolen base and four walks.