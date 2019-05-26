Kepler went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, four RBI and two runs in Sunday's 7-0 win over the White Sox.

Kepler has been red-hot over the last week. Over his last five games, he's gone 12-for-21 with three homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored, bringing his average up to .276. With 12 long balls already, he's well on his way to surpassing last season's total of 20.