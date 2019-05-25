Twins' Max Kepler: Drives in four against ChiSox
Kepler went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-4 rout of the White Sox.
The bruised knee he suffered Thursday wasn't an issue for Kepler at the plate or on the basepaths, and he took Reynaldo Lopez deep in the fourth inning for his 11th homer of the year. The outfielder could remain at DH over the weekend as a precaution if Nelson Cruz (wrist) isn't ready to rejoin the lineup, but Kepler seems ready to handle defensive duties if necessary.
