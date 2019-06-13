Twins' Max Kepler: Drives in two
Kepler went 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Mariners.
Kepler was pushed down to sixth in the order with southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, but had a productive day nonetheless. The highlight of his performance came in the sixth inning when he delivered a two-RBI single to put the Twins up 7-1. Kepler is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, during which he has three extra-base hits, four runs scored and three RBI. He's been very productive throughout the campaign, hitting .263/.342/.549 across 266 plate appearances.
