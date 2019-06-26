Kepler was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Rays after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler took a 95-mph on the right elbow and left the game after being looked at by the athletic trainer and manager Rocco Baldelli. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury. Jake Cave took over in center field for Minnesota.