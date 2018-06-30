Kepler left Saturday's game against the Cubs with heat illness, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Kepler was the third Twin of the afternoon to exit the game with heat illness, as the extreme temperatures took quite a toll. The 25-year-old went 1-for-4 with a run scored prior to leaving the game, but will hopefully be able to return to the lineup for Sunday's contest.

