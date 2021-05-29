Kepler left Saturday's game against the Royals after appearing to hurt himself while running to first base, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The Twins have yet to specify the nature of the injury, but it would be a surprise if it wasn't related to the lingering hamstring issue that he's been mostly able to play through over the past few weeks. The team previously expressed optimism that Kepler could avoid a trip to the injured list via careful management, but Saturday's setback could lead to a change of plans.