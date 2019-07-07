Kepler was removed from Sunday's game against the Rangers due to a bruised knee, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Kepler has been battling a knee issue of late, and he was removed from Sunday's contest as a result. Skipper Rocco Baldelli doesn't believe the issue to be overly serious, however, and he's optimistic that Kepler will be ready to go following the All-Star break.