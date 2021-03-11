Kepler left Thursday's spring training game against Boston in the third inning after fouling a ball of his left thigh, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kepler was able to finish his at-bat before departing early. It sounds like a minor injury and he will just need a few days off. Kepler took a step back last season after a breakout 2019 campaign as he returned to struggling against lefties. After hitting nine home runs with a .880 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2019, he did not homer and posted just a .378 OPS against lefties last season. He's set as Minnesota's everyday right fielder, and will try to prove his step back last season was the result of a small sample size.