Kepler went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Minnesota's 10-5 victory over the White Sox on Friday.

Kepler wasted little time getting his season off to a strong start, blasting a home run off Lucas Giolito on the first pitch of the contest. He went deep again in the following frame, launching a 407-foot shot over the right-field wall. Kepler broke out with a career-high 36 home runs in 2019, and while he obviously won't reach that number in the 60-game 2020 campaign, he looks to be geared up for another productive season.