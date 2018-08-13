Twins' Max Kepler: Goes deep vs. Tigers
Kepler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 loss against Detroit.
Kepler cut the deficit to one in the eighth inning by hitting a ball over the fence in right field, but the Twins would ultimately drop the series finale. After batting .258 with five homers and 12 RBI in July (26 games), Kepler is hitting .242 with two home runs and three RBI through 11 games, so he appears to be cooling down at the dish. He owns a .232/.321/.422 slash line with 15 homers and 44 RBI through 114 tilts in 2018.
