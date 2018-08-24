Kepler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Athletics.

Kepler took Blake Treinen deep in the eighth inning to record his 18th home run of the season. He now has longballs since the All-Star break, pushing 20 home runs within his grasp for the first time in his career. Even with the hot stretch, Kepler's line remains a disappointing .235/.324/.441 through 426 at-bats.

