Kepler went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 8-5 win over the White Sox.

The 28-year-old has had a rough season to date, but Kepler may be finding his groove heading into the All-Star break, slugging three of his nine homers on the year over the last two contests. Even with that power surge, he's slashing just .200/.308/.489 through 12 games since returning from a hamstring strain in mid-June.